TN BJP criticises DMDK-DMK alliance, says ‘Captain’s soul will not forgive‘

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP launched a sharp attack on the DMDK for forging an electoral alliance with the DMK ahead of the Assembly elections, declaring that the move was a betrayal of party founder Vijayakanth’s legacy.

In a strongly worded post on its official X page, the BJP said, “Captain Vijayakanth dedicated his entire political life to fighting the evil force called the DMK for the sake of the people. The DMK subjected both the Captain and the party he created to humiliation and cruelty. Today, the movement founded by him has joined hands with the same DMK. The Captain’s soul will never forgive this.”

The criticism followed the formal announcement of an alliance between the DMDK and the DMK. The development came after DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth met Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the DMK headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai.

Following the meeting, Premalatha told reporters that the alliance was formed in response to the wishes of the party’s district secretaries, office-bearers and cadre.

“Today, we have finalised an alliance with the DMK. This was something that should have materialised in 2016. After a decade, it has now been confirmed,” she said.

She added that a committee would be constituted to decide the number of seats the DMDK would contest, the constituencies it would seek, and the candidates it would field.

Premalatha also indicated that details, including discussions on Rajya Sabha representation, would be announced by Chief Minister Stalin.

Welcoming the DMDK into the Secular Progressive Alliance, CM Stalin said he was delighted by the development.

In a post on X, he stated that the spirit symbolised by the black-and-red flags and the renewed friendship between the parties would contribute to Tamil Nadu’s continued progress.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would work together to ensure the DMK’s return to power and the state’s all-round advancement.

The DMDK had been part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the previous parliamentary elections but had delayed announcing its stand for the Assembly polls, fuelling speculation before finally aligning with the DMK.

--IANS

aal/dpb