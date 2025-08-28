TN BJP chief slams DMK over ‘betrayal’ of midday meal workers

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday accused the ruling DMK government of betraying midday meal workers, just as it had failed to fulfil promises made to sanitation workers earlier.

In a strongly worded statement, Nagenthran recalled that during the 2021 Assembly election campaign, the DMK, under poll promise number 313, had pledged to regularise midday meal staff and Anganwadi workers as government employees.

However, he said the ruling party had conveniently abandoned this assurance after coming to power.

“Just as sanitation workers waited patiently for four years only to be left disappointed, now midday meal workers too have been forced to take to the streets, frustrated by the government’s indifference,” the BJP state chief said.

He charged that the DMK government had made a habit of securing votes with lofty promises and later casting them aside once in office.

Nagenthran pointed out that thousands of women engaged in the midday meal scheme had been waiting for decades for recognition and government employee status.

“Their demand is neither new nor unreasonable. These women dedicate themselves daily to ensuring schoolchildren receive nutritious food, yet their contributions are undervalued and their livelihoods insecure,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the growing discontent among midday meal workers reflected the administrative negligence of the ruling party.

“Instead of addressing their legitimate concerns, the DMK is allowing unrest to build up. This is both unjust and irresponsible,” he added.

Expressing solidarity with the protesting employees, Nagenthran assured them of full support from the BJP. He urged the state government to immediately intervene and hold talks with the workers to resolve the issue without further delay.

“The Chief Minister must act without procrastination and fulfil the DMK’s long-pending promise. Midday meal and Anganwadi workers deserve dignity, fair wages, and recognition as government employees. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Nagenthran said.

The statement comes amid intensifying protests by midday meal workers across the state, demanding better pay, pension benefits, and regularisation of their jobs.

With the BJP throwing its weight behind them, pressure is mounting on the DMK government to take a decisive stand on the issue.

--IANS

aal/dan