TN BJP chief Nagenthran to launch campaign on October 12 for strengthening party base

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) With the Assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP in Tamil Nadu is preparing for an aggressive push to strengthen its presence across the state.

Party president Nainar Nagenthran will launch a massive statewide campaign titled 'Tamizhagam Thalai Nimira' (Let Tamil Nadu Rise with Pride) from Madurai on October 12.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the campaign.

Nagenthran, who has been holding a series of consultations with the party's state executive committee, is expected to tour key regions including Sivaganga, Chengalpattu, Chennai North, Chennai Central, and Perambalur in the coming weeks.

The initiative aims to energise the cadre, connect with voters, and position the BJP as a credible force alongside its ally, the AIADMK, in the upcoming polls.

For the launch event, BJP's Madurai Metropolitan District president Mari Chakravarthy approached the Madurai city police seeking permission to host the programme at one of five venues - Koodal Nagar bus stand, Palanganatham, Simmakkal, Annanagar Ambika Theatre junction, or another suitable ground.

After review, the city police granted approval to hold the launch function at the Ambika Theatre junction in Annanagar.

Officials have, however, issued several safety guidelines for the event. The BJP must provide drinking water to participants, restrict the presence of pregnant women and children to ensure crowd safety, and coordinate closely with law enforcement.

Traffic management, emergency medical support, and security measures are expected to be in place as part of the arrangements. The campaign comes at a crucial time when the BJP is keen to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu beyond its core pockets and leverage the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Party leaders believe the slogan 'Tamizhagam Thalai Nimira' will strike a chord with voters by highlighting Tamil pride while promising development and strong governance.

The Madurai launch is expected to draw a large turnout, with top BJP leaders and grassroots workers mobilizing support. Following the inaugural, Nagenthran will move across multiple districts to engage directly with the public, building momentum ahead of the election season.

