TN BJP chief attacks DMK govt over murder of temple guards in Virudhunagar

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday condemned the gruesome killing of two night watchmen at the Arulmigu Nachadai Swamy Temple in Virudhunagar district, describing it as a chilling example of the deteriorating law and order situation under the DMK government.

According to police sources, the incident occurred late on Monday night (November 10) when unidentified assailants allegedly tried to break into the temple’s administrative office and loot its treasury.

The two guards, identified as Petchimuthu (55) and Sankarapandian (60), were found hacked to death inside the temple premises at Devadanam near Rajapalayam early Tuesday morning when the temple was opened for daily 'puja'.

Investigations revealed that the attackers had also stolen the digital video recorder (DVR) connected to the CCTV cameras, apparently to destroy evidence.

The temple, which falls under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, had its office ransacked during the attempted robbery. The bodies were later shifted to the Rajapalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Condemning the incident in a post on X, Nagenthran said it was “unthinkable that such a heinous crime could occur within a temple governed by the HR&CE Department,” accusing the DMK of allowing a “complete collapse of law and order”.

“This shocking double murder exposes how unsafe even temple premises have become under the DMK regime. It is proof that the government has lost control over law and order -- even on paper,” Nagenthran said.

The BJP leader alleged that the ruling party’s “anti-Hindu bias” and “negligence in temple management” had emboldened criminals to target places of worship.

He cited a “disturbing pattern” of temple idol vandalism, theft, and now murder”.

“From desecrating temple idols to stealing temple funds and killing security guards, Tamil Nadu is witnessing an alarming trend. It raises serious questions about the DMK government’s commitment to safeguarding Hindu temples,” he said.

Nagenthran demanded that the State Home Department ensure a thorough and transparent probe, warning against any “casual or politically influenced” investigation.

He called for the immediate arrest of those involved and urged the government to bolster security in all major temples across the state.

“Those who murdered innocent guards and attempted to rob temple money must be caught and punished without delay. The government must act now,” he said.

Police teams have launched a search for the culprits, with forensic experts collecting evidence from the scene. Senior officers from Virudhunagar district have also inspected the site as part of the ongoing investigation.

--IANS

aal/dpb