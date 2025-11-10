TN BJP chief accuses DMK of 'illusion politics', CM Stalin of false promises

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Monday accused the ruling DMK of betraying the trust of the people with false and unfulfilled promises made during elections.

He said that the DMK’s “magic of empty assurances” will no longer deceive the people of Tamil Nadu, who have begun to see through its political theatrics.

Referring to one of the DMK’s key promises, Nagenthran said the ruling party had announced the establishment of a new Forestry College in Dharmapuri to enhance education in the field of forest resources.

“The Chief Minister also promised government-backed financial aid and subsidies to promote date palm cultivation and date-based industries. But what has happened? Nothing. These were mere words to mislead the people of Dharmapuri,” he said.

Nagenthran claimed that the DMK government, which is unable even to meet the basic infrastructure needs of the existing government colleges, had misled the people with “a false claim of opening a new forestry college.”

“This is yet another example of the DMK’s pattern of making grand announcements without any intention of implementation,” he added.

He also accused the Chief Minister of failing to keep his word to farmers.

“Stalin calls himself the farmers’ friend on stage, but in reality, he has betrayed the date palm farmers of Dharmapuri who trusted his promises. Is this the kind of good governance the DMK boasts about?” he asked.

Nagenthran further alleged that under the DMK’s rule, farmers cultivating paddy, sugarcane, mango, dates, and coconut have all been suffering due to poor policy support.

“The people are unsafe, the quality of education has declined, and the healthcare system remains weak. The state has witnessed only misgovernance and empty propaganda,” he claimed.

Concluding his statement, Nagenthran added that “the DMK’s magic tricks and empty words will no longer sway the people of Tamil Nadu.”

He said the BJP would continue to 'expose' the ruling party’s false promises through its campaign #Sonnaingala_Senjeengala (“You said it, but did you do it?”), symbolising the people’s growing demand for accountability and action.

--IANS

aal/rad