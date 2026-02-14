TN BJP alleges Vijay aiding DMK, steps up attack ahead of assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) A.N.S. Prasad, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday launched a strong criticism of actor-politician Vijay, alleging that his party’s political moves were indirectly helping the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In a statement, Prasad claimed that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was attempting to divide anti-DMK votes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to Vijay’s recent speech at a party meeting in Salem, where the actor questioned whether one could independently float a party like M.G. Ramachandran or C.N. Annadurai once did, Prasad described the remarks as politically immature.

The BJP leader also reiterated comments made by State BJP president Nainar Nagendran, who had advised Vijay to engage more directly with public life and focus on people’s issues instead of relying on what the party termed “cinematic rhetoric.”

According to Prasad, Nagendran’s remarks were offered as “well-intentioned advice,” but were allegedly misrepresented by DMK supporters and sections of the media.

Prasad further questioned Vijay’s handling of a past incident in which 41 of his supporters reportedly lost their lives, asking why sustained protests or consistent demands for justice had not followed.

He alleged that Vijay had earlier blamed the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, but had since softened his stand. The BJP also argued that the formation of TVK at a time of growing anti-incumbency against the DMK appeared strategically timed to prevent opposition votes from consolidating behind the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

It accused Vijay of working in a manner that could ultimately benefit the ruling party.

Drawing comparisons with leaders such as MGR and J. Jayalalithaa, Prasad said they rose to power through sustained grassroots engagement and public service. He maintained that Tamil Nadu voters would carefully assess the political intentions of all parties in the run-up to the polls.

With Assembly elections approaching, the war of words signals an intensifying political contest for opposition space in the State.

--IANS

aal/skp