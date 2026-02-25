TN BJP alleges surge in drug trade under DMK govt, demands special anti-narcotics task force

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday intensified its attack on the ruling DMK government, alleging that the State has witnessed a sharp rise in narcotics trafficking over the past four-and-a-half years and calling for the immediate formation of a Special Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

BJP State spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad claimed that Tamil Nadu was "sliding towards becoming India's drug capital", and accused the government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of failing to curb the spread of ganja and synthetic narcotics.

Citing data presented earlier by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, the BJP pointed out that the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the DMK regime had significantly increased compared to the previous AIADMK government.

According to the figures quoted, over 63,000 NDPS cases were registered and more than 3.3 lakh kg of drugs seized in recent years.

The BJP argued that the spike in seizures, including a rise in confiscated narcotic tablets from around 39,000 in 2023 to over 1.4 lakh in 2024, reflected an expanding drug network rather than improved enforcement.

The party also referred to several recent incidents, including large ganja seizures in Avadi, Ramanathapuram and other districts, as well as cases in which police personnel were allegedly implicated in narcotics-related offences.

It alleged that isolated arrests of lower-level offenders were insufficient and demanded a high-level, independent task force to dismantle organised networks.

The BJP further expressed concern over reports of ganja being peddled near schools and railway stations, warning of the impact on students and youth.

It accused the government of failing to act decisively despite public complaints. Responding to similar allegations in the past, the DMK government has maintained that it has intensified enforcement, leading to record seizures and arrests.

Ministers have asserted that there is no large-scale cultivation of ganja within the State and that the police are taking strict action against traffickers.

The BJP, however, insisted that only a dedicated, war-footing operation led by a specialised anti-narcotics unit could effectively contain the menace and restore public confidence.

