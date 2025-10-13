TN Assembly session to begin tomorrow, discuss supplementary grants

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Assembly will convene on Tuesday for a four-day session, Speaker M. Appavu said on Monday.

Announcing the schedule after chairing a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, attended by members of both the treasury and opposition benches, the Speaker said the session would open with obituary references to those who had recently passed away, including the victims of the tragic Karur stampede, former Nagaland Governor L. Ganesan, veteran CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy, and senior IAS officer Beela.

On the opening day, the house will also pass a condolence resolution mourning the death of Valparai MLA Amul Kandasamy before being adjourned.

The Speaker said the Assembly will then meet on October 15, 16, and 17 to take up discussions on supplementary grant demands for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Each day’s sitting will begin at 9.30 a.m., starting with the Question Hour, followed by debates on the grants.

"The discussions will continue for three days, and on the concluding day, the government will give its reply to the debate on the supplementary estimates for the financial year 2025-26,” Appavu said.

Officials said the upcoming session, though short, is expected to be significant as it will provide the government an opportunity to seek legislative approval for additional expenditure proposals that have emerged during the course of the financial year.

The Opposition is also expected to raise several issues, including the Karur tragedy, price rise, and law-and-order concerns.

This will be the first Assembly sitting after the Karur incident, which claimed several lives at an event organised by Tamil superstar turned politician Vijay.

The proceedings are likely to witness strong exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches as parties prepare for the upcoming political season.

The Assembly Secretariat has completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the session, which will be presided over by the Speaker and attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues, and members across party lines.

