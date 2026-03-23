TN Assembly polls: Seat-sharing deadlock persists as nomination deadline nears

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, the political landscape in the state is entering a crucial phase. With barely a month left for polling and the filing of nomination papers set to begin on March 30, political parties are under increasing pressure to finalise their strategies. Yet, key alliances are still struggling to reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements.

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Both the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continue to remain in a state of uncertainty, with negotiations yet to be fully concluded.

The delay has triggered concerns within party circles, as time constraints tighten ahead of the electoral battle.

In the DMK-led front, which comprises as many as 26 parties, seat-sharing agreements have so far been finalised with only six allies.

The Congress has been allotted 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) 5, the MDMK 4, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) 2, the Humanity People’s Party 2, and the Kongunadu People’s National Party 2 seats.

However, tensions persist within the alliance. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] are reportedly demanding double-digit seat allocations.

The DMK leadership’s indication that it may offer fewer seats than in the previous election — where CPI(M) was allotted six — has led to dissatisfaction among these parties. As a result, discussions with other potential allies, including Makkal Needhi Maiam, have not progressed significantly.

Similarly, the AIADMK-led alliance, which includes parties such as the BJP, PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), and others, is also yet to finalise its seat-sharing formula. Though informal projections suggest that the AIADMK may contest around 162 seats, with the BJP likely to get around 31 and PMK 17, no official confirmation has been made.

Smaller parties, including the TMC, New Justice Party, and others, are also awaiting clarity on their respective shares.

Meanwhile, PMK leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss and AIADMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran recently travelled to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a larger share of seats for their respective parties.

Talks are also ongoing with Dr. Krishnasamy’s Puthiya Tamilagam, which is expected to be accommodated with a couple of constituencies if it joins the alliance.

With the clock ticking, both major alliances face mounting pressure to resolve internal differences and present a united front before the nomination process begins.

--IANS

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