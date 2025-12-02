TN announces Rs 20,000 per hectare relief for crop loss

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) In a major relief measure for farmers hit by heavy rain, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for crop loss.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said the decision was taken after widespread damage was reported across several districts following Cyclone Ditwah and sustained rainfall in October.

The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin instructed officials to immediately evaluate crop damage and expedite disbursal of relief.

As per the preliminary reports submitted to the State government, crops over 4,235 hectares and horticultural crops across 345 hectares suffered extensive damage.

Officials are continuing field-level assessments to identify affected farmers and verify the extent of loss.

Speaking to the media in Chennai, the minister said that as per an initial estimate, nearly 85,500 hectares of farmland were inundated, with several regions witnessing prolonged water stagnation.

Teams from the Revenue Department, Agriculture Department and local bodies are jointly conducting the enumeration process as directed by the Chief Minister.

The cyclone also resulted in significant human and livestock casualties. Four people lost their lives - two due to electrocution and two in wall collapse incidents amid the heavy rain.

The Minister said that 582 head of cattle died, deepening the crisis for many farming households.

Additionally, 1,601 huts were damaged, forcing families to seek temporary shelter. A total of 3,534 people were evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable areas and housed in 54 relief camps across the State.

Food, drinking water and medical facilities were arranged to support those displaced.

Ramachandran said the state government is committed to ensuring that every affected farmer receives compensation without delay.

He added that once the final enumeration is completed, relief will be disbursed on priority to help farmers resume normal cultivation activities and stabilise their livelihoods after the cyclone's impact.

--IANS

aal/svn