TN: AIADMK allots 11 seats to AMMK, strengthening NDA’s electoral strategy ​

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) In a significant step towards finalising its electoral strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allocated 11 constituencies to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). ​

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The move is seen as a calculated effort to consolidate anti-DMK votes and reinforce the alliance’s presence across key regions of the State. ​

The constituencies allotted to the AMMK include Periyakulam (SC), Mannarkudi, Thiruvaiyaru, Karaikudi, Tiruppattur, Nanguneri, Ottapidaram (SC), Tiruchirappalli (West), Saidapet, Poonamallee (SC), and Madathukulam. ​

These seats represent a mix of urban, semi-urban, and rural constituencies, indicating a strategic distribution aimed at maximising the alliance’s reach and voter base. ​

Sources within the alliance suggest that the allocation was finalised after multiple rounds of negotiations between AIADMK leadership and AMMK representatives. ​

The inclusion of AMMK in the NDA fold, along with a defined seat share, is expected to bring in a dedicated support base, particularly in southern districts where Dhinakaran retains influence. ​

Political observers note that the AIADMK’s decision reflects a broader attempt to unify factions within the AIADMK’s extended political family, especially those with roots in the legacy of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. ​

By accommodating AMMK, the alliance aims to prevent vote fragmentation, which could otherwise benefit rival parties, particularly the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. ​

The NDA, led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, has been steadily working to complete its seat-sharing arrangements with key allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and others. ​

The allocation to AMMK marks another milestone in this process, signalling that the alliance is entering an advanced stage of poll preparedness. ​

Meanwhile, AMMK is expected to announce its list of candidates for the allocated constituencies soon. Party sources indicate that the selection process will focus on winnability, local influence, and grassroots connections. ​

With the election date approaching, the AIADMK-led NDA appears to be sharpening its strategy, aiming to present a united and formidable front against its principal rivals in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes electoral contest.

--IANS

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