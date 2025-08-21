TN 2026 election a direct fight between TVK and DMK: Vijay

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a straight contest between his party and the ruling DMK.

Addressing a massive gathering at TVK’s second State-level conference at Parapathi in Madurai district, Vijay said the BJP was his ideological enemy while the DMK was his political opponent.

Thousands of TVK cadres and fans had assembled at the venue since Wednesday night, and Vijay arrived in his trademark style, running across a 500-metre ramp as supporters cheered and party colours filled the air.

“All Tamil people are my blood relatives. I came into politics with determination, not as a refuge. Serving the people is my duty, and I will stand with them all my life,” he said.

Vijay ruled out any alliance with the BJP, describing it as a “fascist force,” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcing the NEET examination on Tamil Nadu.

He also came down heavily on the DMK government, charging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with misleading women, government employees, and other sections of society through unfulfilled promises.

“Answer us, Stalin uncle. Did you come to power to serve the people or betray them? It is very wrong, uncle,” he said, criticising the government over corruption, women’s safety, the farmer crisis, and the Parandur airport protests.

Reiterating that TVK will contest all 234 constituencies, Vijay told the crowd that the candidates would be drawn from local communities and urged voters to treat every TVK nominee as if he himself were contesting.

In a symbolic announcement, he said he would contest from Madurai East and nine other constituencies before clarifying that wherever TVK fields a candidate, it should be seen as his own battle.

Vijay also criticised the Centre for neglecting the Keezhadi archaeological findings and the plight of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He aimed the AIADMK for straying from the ideals of its founder, M.G. Ramachandran, while recalling the legacy of late DMDK leader Vijayakant.

“The BJP cannot succeed in this secular land with any alliance,” he declared.

Concluding his speech, Vijay told his cadre that the political fight in Tamil Nadu was now reduced to two sides.

“The 2026 election will be between the DMK and the TVK. Let us together build a new Tamil Nadu.”

