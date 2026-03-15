TN: 12.51 lakh first-time voters to cast votes in April 23 Assembly polls

Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is preparing for a major electoral exercise with a diverse voter base that includes 12.51 lakh first-time voters, a significant elderly population, and a large number of young voters.

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According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the electorate in the State includes 2,530 voters aged 100 years and above, nearly four lakh voters between 85 and 100 years, about 4.63 lakh voters with disabilities, and a large youth segment, with around 10.5 crore voters in the 20-29 age group. The presence of these varied age groups highlights the broad demographic participation expected in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Election Commission recently announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes and the declaration of results on May 4.

In West Bengal, voting will take place in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. Meanwhile, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9.

Along with the poll schedule, the Election Commission has also released detailed demographic data on voters in Tamil Nadu, providing insight into the scale and composition of the electorate that will participate in the election. The data highlights the strong presence of young voters in the state.

The Commission noted that 12.51 lakh voters aged 18-19 are expected to vote for the first time, making them an influential segment in the electoral process.

Apart from youth voters, the Election Commission has also recorded 67,056 service voters in Tamil Nadu, including members of the armed forces and government personnel serving outside their home constituencies.

To ensure smooth conduct of the election, authorities are preparing 75,032 polling stations across the State. These polling centres are being equipped with necessary facilities to accommodate elderly voters, persons with disabilities, and other categories of electors.

With preparations gathering pace, political parties have begun intensifying their campaigns across Tamil Nadu. The participation of a wide range of voters, from first-time electors to centenarians, is expected to make the upcoming Assembly election one of the most closely watched political contests in the state.

--IANS

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