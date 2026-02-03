Tiruppur Knitwear exporters welcome US tariff reduction, see revival ahead​

Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Feb 3 (IANS) Knitwear exporters in Tiruppur have welcomed the United States’ decision to reduce import tariffs, calling it a significant relief for the export-driven industry and a crucial step toward renewed growth.​

Read More

The Tiruppur knitwear sector, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of its total exports to the US, has been under severe strain following the imposition of a steep 50 per cent tariff. The move had forced several exporters to explore alternative markets, a process industry leaders say involved delays, higher costs, and operational uncertainty.​

Exporters noted that replacing the US market was particularly challenging, given its scale and long-standing trade relationships. Over the past four to five months, exports to the US have experienced a sharp decline, raising concerns that American importers may permanently shift their sourcing to other countries.​

In this context, the announcement by US President Donald Trump to reduce the tariff to 18 per cent has brought a wave of optimism across the Tiruppur cluster. Industry representatives described the development as a “happy day” for exporters and expressed confidence that the sector would recover lost ground.​

“The delay in the tariff reduction had created serious challenges, but the fact that a solution has now been reached between the two countries gives us immense relief,” said Kumar Duraisamy, Joint Secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters Association. He added that a further delay of even a couple of months could have resulted in importers moving away permanently, making it difficult to regain their business.​

Echoing similar sentiments, Sakthivel, President of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, said the tariff reduction would help restore confidence among US buyers and revive trade volumes.

“Tiruppur will certainly regain its former glory and move forward with renewed vigour,” he said.​

Exporters are hopeful that with improved trade conditions, the industry—once considered the knitwear capital of India—will return to its growth trajectory in the coming months.

--IANS

brt/dan