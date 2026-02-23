Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP continues protest in Andhra Legislative Council

Amaravati, Feb 23 (IANS) Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) continued to stall proceedings of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council for the second week, demanding discussion on the supply of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) by Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Limited, which it claimed had links with Heritage Foods owned by the family of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Like last week, the YSRCP members moved an adjournment motion on Monday seeking to suspend the listed business and take up the debate on the Indapur-Heritage issue. However, Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju rejected the demand.

The YSRCP members trooped into the well of the House and surrounded the podium, raising slogans in support of their demand.

Amid protests by the YSRCP members, the Chairman took up question hour. As opposition members continued the protest, the Council was adjourned without transacting business.

The Chairman announced that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will decide on taking up debate on the issue.

The YSRCP had been trying to raise the issue since last week. The opposition party claims that the Supreme Court-appointed SIT clarified the issue pertaining to the alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to the TTD. It is seeking a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the procurement process, pricing and the alleged link between Heritage Foods and Indapur Dairy.

Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the ghee that was earlier procured at about Rs 320 per kg is now being supplied at around Rs 700 per kg through Indapur Dairy, which he said has links with Chandrababu Naidu's own company Heritage, resulting "in a doubling of price and looting of public money".

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh said the facts relating to the adulteration of Tirupati laddu will be placed in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Referring to the continuing boycott of the Assembly by YSRCP MLAs, he remarked that attending the Assembly is the responsibility of the MLAs.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister Naidu, accused YSRCP of bringing God onto the roads. He said staging a protest in the Legislature with God’s pictures is objectionable.

Meanwhile, MLCs of the ruling coalition met Chairman Moshenu Raju and demanded action against the YSRCP MLCs who staged a protest in the Council last week with God’s pictures. They said the MLCs who were holding pictures in their hands while wearing shoes should be suspended.

The MLCs of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP also urged the Chairman to ensure that the Council transact its business without further wasting time.

