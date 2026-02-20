Tirupati laddu case: Andhra Pradesh constitutes one-man committee

Amaravati, Feb 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government on Friday constituted a one-man committee to recommend suitable action against erring officials in the case relating to the supply of alleged adulterated ghee for Tirumala laddu.

Dinesh Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, will examine the Self-Contained Note (SCN) of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and recommend initiation of suitable action against erring committee members and senior officers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for lapses, omissions, and failures in the relaxation as well as enforcement of ghee tender conditions.

A Government Order (GO) was issued on Friday, constituting the one-man committee. It has been asked to submit its report within 45 days.

As per terms of reference, the committee will assess administrative lapses, omissions or failures in relaxation and enforcement of tender conditions, examine whether decisions were taken with due diligence, recorded justification and procedural compliance, identify the extent of administrative responsibility, if any, of officers, committee members or functionaries of TTD in relation to the lapses noted, recommend appropriate administrative or disciplinary action and confine its examination strictly to administrative and governance aspects.

As per the GO, the report will be recommendatory in nature and will be examined by the government for further action.

The GO referred to the case registered in 2024 by Tirupati East Police Station with regard to allegations of the supply of adulterated and substandard ghee to TTD.

The Supreme Court on October 4, 2024, entrusted the investigation to an independent SIT under the supervision of the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The GO also mentioned that the SIT, after completion of the investigation, filed a charge sheet in the court on January 23, 2026 and also submitted SCN recommending initiation of suitable action as deemed fit against erring committee members and senior officers of TTD for lapses, omissions, and failures in the relaxation as well as enforcement of ghee tender conditions.

The TDP-led coalition government, early this month, decided to constitute the one-man committee.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on February 5 declared that the guilty in the case will not be spared.

The CBI-led has submitted a report to the state government to initiate administrative action against the individuals concerned, Naidu said.

He denied that the SIT has given a clean chit to the YSRCP in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case.

He stated that once the committee completes its review, the government will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the findings.

