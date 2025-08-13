Tiranga bike rally in Odisha's Sambalpur ahead of I-Day to ignite national pride among citizens

Sambalpur, Aug 13 (IANS) In a vibrant display of patriotism, Odisha's Sambalpur district administration on Wednesday organised a ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ to ignite national pride among citizens ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day.

Flagged off by Sambalpur Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar at Kacheri Chhak, the rally traversed several key areas of the city before culminating near the historic Samaleswari Temple. The event aimed to spread the message of unity and patriotism as the nation gears up to mark another year of freedom.

Speaking to IANS, Collector Bondar said, “This initiative seeks to foster a deep sense of national pride among citizens as we approach our 79th Independence Day. Through such events, we aim to remind people of the values our country stands for.”

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from personnel of the police, excise, and fire services departments, as well as volunteers from various civic organisations. Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner and other senior officials were also present, adding to the fervour of the occasion.

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. As tradition dictates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi, followed by the Guard of Honour and the singing of the National Anthem.

The significance of this day dates back to August 15, 1947, when India finally broke free from over two centuries of British colonial rule. On that historic midnight, the nation’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered his iconic “Tryst with Destiny” speech, ushering in a new era of sovereignty.

The roots of British dominance trace back to 1619, when the East India Company first established itself in Surat. Following their decisive victory in the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the Company gradually assumed control over the Indian subcontinent, laying the foundation for imperial rule.

Independence Day stands not just as a tribute to freedom fighters but as a celebration of India’s journey as a democratic republic. It serves as a reminder of the nation’s commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity -- values enshrined in the Constitution.

