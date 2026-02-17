Tipu Sultan row: Maha Congress chief apologises to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's devotees

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Amid raging controversy for equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday expressed his regret and apologised to the Shivaji devotees for the misuse of his words, saying that it was never his intention to hurt anyone’s feelings.

He also condemned the BJP for allegedly twisting his stamens and said that due to the latter’s filthy mischief, the sentiments of Shivaji devotees have been hurt.

Sapkal chose to express regret and apologise, especially after the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned his statement and warned that it would not be tolerated in the state. He noted, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure in Maharashtra and across India, known for his bravery, justice, and establishment of the Maratha Empire. In contrast, Tipu Sultan's legacy is often debated, with some viewing him as a controversial figure due to his treatment of Hindus and his alliance with the French.”

Similarly, supporters of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and some experts voiced concerns over Sapkal’s move to equate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

In his post on X, Sapkal said, “I state once again, clearly and firmly, that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour is unparalleled. He is my ideal, my inspiration, and my pride. The question of comparing him to anyone does not even arise. I had said that Tipu Sultan took Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as his ideal and drew inspiration from him to fight against the British. Acknowledging his contributions, his portrait is even featured directly in India's Constitution.”

“The core of my statement was that no tensions should arise in society regarding his image; everyone should uphold mutual respect and brotherhood. There can be differences of opinion on history; however, discussions on it should be restrained and well-researched, without creating conflict in society—we must absolutely not tolerate polarisation based on caste, religion, or sect. This was the position I articulated,” he added.

Sapkal further stated that his 70-second statement was to the effect that putting up photos of various great personalities together in government offices should not create tension in society, but rather convey a message of unity.

“Unfortunately, the context of one word in that statement was deliberately twisted and distorted. Misinformation campaigns on social media have put words in my mouth that I never spoke, creating a false impression that I compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and this smear has been systematically spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliates. We saw in Pune how, on that basis, attempts were made to stoke religious tensions in the state and incite riots,” he added.

Sapkal called upon the Congress party workers and members of the public not to believe in smear campaigns but maintain social harmony as the Shivaji Jayanti (birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) is just two days away.

“Shivaji Jayanti is just two days away—let us all set aside misunderstandings and not fall prey to smear campaigns. Let us humbly commit to shaping Maharashtra through mutual respect, unity, and harmony by embracing the path of Swarajya, tolerance, and public welfare that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave us. And let us continue to fight against the BJP's vicious, mischievous propaganda—bringing their depravity, the trade deal, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal to the forefront,” said Sapkal.

