Timely medical test of Kolkata Law College rape survivor strengthens case against accused, say legal experts

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) The prompt medical examination of the survivor in the Kolkata law college rape case has significantly strengthened the prosecution’s case against the three arrested accused, say officials in the Kolkata Police and legal experts familiar with the matter.

According to a senior officer in the Kolkata Police, the medical test was conducted soon after the alleged assault took place on Wednesday evening. "The report has provided us with enough forensic and physical evidence to corroborate the survivor's statement and the charges of rape mentioned in the FIR,” the officer said.

Experts underline that in sexual assault cases, the timing of the medical examination is crucial. “Medical evidence is most accurate when collected promptly after the assault. It allows for documentation of fresh injuries, which can be crucial in court,” the police officer added.

“In this case, the medical report recorded fresh injury and bite marks on the survivor’s body, including on her private parts. These findings closely align with the survivor’s testimony and significantly strengthen the prosecution's case,” he explained.

Legal professionals have also praised the survivor’s courage and presence of mind in approaching the police without delay.

“Many survivors of sexual assault are initially in shock and take time to inform their family or report the matter to the police, which often delays the medical examination,” said a senior advocate of the Calcutta High Court.

“In this instance, perhaps because the survivor is a law student herself, she knew the importance of swift action. She reached Kasba police station -- less than a kilometre from the site of the alleged assault -- soon after the incident, enabling investigators to begin the process immediately,” the advocate said.

The alleged rape took place within the premises of the law college located in Kasba, South Kolkata, after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The three accused -- Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay -- have all been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 1.

All three accused are reportedly affiliated with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress. Social media has since been flooded with photos of Mishra alongside prominent leaders of the party. While Mishra is a former student of the college, Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay are current students.

The police investigation is ongoing.

--IANS

src/skp