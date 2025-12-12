Timeline set for BJP UP President election, final announcement on Dec 14

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit has released the schedule for the election of its state president for the 2025 organisational cycle.

The programme, issued on Friday, outlines a three-day process that includes the publication of voter lists, filing and scrutiny of nominations, and the formal declaration of results.

On Saturday, December 13, nomination papers for the post of state president and for electing National Council members were accepted between 2 pm and 3 pm at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow. Party officials said that the filing process remained orderly, with authorised representatives submitting nomination forms on behalf of candidates.

Scrutiny of all nomination papers was conducted immediately after filing, from 3 pm to 4 pm the same day. The window for withdrawal of nominations was set between 4 pm and 5 pm.

The final announcement of elected candidates will be made on Sunday, December 14, at 1 pm. If necessary, voting will also take place the same afternoon.

The circular was issued by Mahendra Nath Pandey, the State Election Officer of the BJP. Copies of the communication were sent to several senior leaders, including national election officer N.L. Saxena, central election overseer Vinod Tawde, and state-level organisational officials such as Dharampal Singh and Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary.

According to a report by NDTV, the Provincial Council members required for the election have been elected. 327 out of 403 assembly seats have been elected. Provincial Council members vote in the election of the state president. Elections for 84 of the 98 organisational districts have also been completed. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the election officer for Uttar Pradesh.

It also added the possible names for the post of UP BJP President, which include Pankaj Chaudhary, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj and Union Minister of State for Finance, BL Verma, MoS for Consumer Affairs and Food, serving as a Rajya Sabha MP, MP Kanta Kardam and others.

