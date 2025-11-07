Timeless ‘Vande Mataram’ song stirred India freedom struggle’s soul: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) said on Friday that Vande Mataram is the timeless song that stirred the soul of India’s freedom movement.

The Governor, while addressing the commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram at the State Banquet Hall, Itanagar, said that in today’s world, patriotism is reflected in honesty in the work, empathy in actions, and integrity in every decision we make.

He urges the youths to serve with sincerity, lead with compassion, and uphold the unity and harmony that form the essence of India.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) joined the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the nationwide collective singing of the Rashtriya Geet ‘Vande Mataram’, paying heartfelt tribute to a song that continues to inspire generations.

Greeting the people of the state on the historic occasion, the Governor said that Vande Mataram reminds us of our glorious past and stands today as a living celebration of unity, courage, and the unbreakable bond we share with our motherland.

The Governor recalled that Vande Mataram was written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his iconic novel Anandamath. Over time, it became the chant of defiance, the melody of sacrifice, and the heartbeat of a nation awakening to its destiny. He said that the song echoed through rallies, whispered courage into the hearts of those imprisoned, and became an enduring symbol of patriotism for countless freedom fighters.

The Governor said that even today, Vande Mataram shines as a symbol of India’s unity, dignity, and resilience. It reminds us that our greatest strength lies not only in our vast diversity but also in the emotional bond that ties every Indian to one motherland, he said.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) emphasised that as India moves toward 2047, marking 100 years of Independence, the sacred song urges each citizen to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.

He called upon everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals embodied in the song: love for the motherland, pride in our heritage, and responsibility toward future generations. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Vice Chancellor Prof. S. K. Nayak, Chief Secretary (In-charge) Pawan Kumar Sain, and Prof. P. K. Nayak of RGU also shared their reflections on the significance of the Rashtriya Geet.

Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte, and people from all walks of life, including government officials and students from Goa and Uttarakhand, joined the commemoration programme, making it a truly inclusive celebration of national pride.

The commemoration, organised by the Department of Art and Culture under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, featured a patriotic musical performance by the department’s artists.

--IANS

sc/dan