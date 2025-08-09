Timeless source of knowledge, expression: PM Modi on World Sanskrit Day

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and emphasised the importance of the language in preserving India's ancient knowledge and culture.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the timeless relevance and global impact of Sanskrit language.

“Today, on Shravan Poornima, we mark World Sanskrit Day. Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge and expression. Its impact can be found across sectors. This day is an occasion to appreciate the effort of every person around the world who is learning and popularising Sanskrit,” he said.

In another post, the Prime Minister noted the government’s initiatives to revive and popularise Sanskrit across India over the last decade.

“Over the last decade, our Government has undertaken many efforts to make Sanskrit popular. These include setting up Central Sanskrit Universities, Sanskrit Learning Centres, providing grants to Sanskrit scholars and the Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitise manuscripts. This has benefitted countless students and researchers.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X: “The divine language Sanskrit is the expression of India's soul, the vibration of the sages' voice, and an eternal source of timeless knowledge. This language is the foundation of our tradition, wisdom, and global intellectuality. Come, let us resolve on World Sanskrit Day to preserve, promote, and use this nectar-like language in daily life.”

World Sanskrit Day, celebrated this year on August 9, coincides with Shravan Poornima, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar.

The day is dedicated to honouring Sanskrit, often referred to as Devavani, the language of the gods, and widely regarded as one of the oldest and most structured languages in human history.

Though not a language of everyday use today, Sanskrit continues to thrive in rituals, classical music, philosophical texts, and academic research. The celebrations aim to promote Sanskrit learning and to acknowledge its continuing relevance in India’s cultural and spiritual life.

