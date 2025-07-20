Time to take firm decision on future: Upendra Kushwaha’s advice to Nitish on son’s birthday  

Patna, July 20 (IANS) The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) President Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take a firm decision in a ‘timely manner’, cautioning that any delay in this would lead to 'irreparable' damage to his party – the Janata Dal (United).

Kushwaha, a long-term friend of Nitish, said this while greeting his son Nishant on the latter’s birthday and also described him as the ‘new hope of JD(U)’.

Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks assume significance in light of the upcoming high-stakes electoral battle in Bihar, where Nitish-led NDA government is seeking a return to power again, while ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is seeking to dislodge it on account of misgovernance and also accusing it of giving liquor mafias a free rein in the state.

Upendra Kushwaha, taking to his social media handle, lauded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for exemplary leadership in giving direction to the state, however, stated that it was time for him to decide between managing the party and the government simultaneously, adding that it was in his interest to ‘choose any one thing’.

“I humbly request Nitish ji to accept the truth, considering the sensitivity of the time and circumstances, that it is no longer appropriate for him to manage both the government and the party simultaneously. His vast experience in running the government should continue to benefit the state, which is currently essential for the state's interest,” he said.

He further said that the JD(U) national president should take a firm decision in a timely manner regarding the transfer of the party's responsibility and claimed that this was also the opinion of thousands of workers of his own party, who are afraid to speak their minds.

“This is in the interest of his party. Any delay in this matter could cause irreparable damage to the party. Perhaps a loss so severe that it may never be compensated,” Kushwaha said.

Greeting Nitish’s son on his birthday, he said, “On the joyous occasion, heartfelt birthday wishes to Nishant, the new hope of JDU. May God always keep him healthy and cheerful.”

--IANS

mr/uk