"Time to respond to Pakistan": Rajasthan border villagers brace for all possibilites, amid Pahalgam attack

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, villagers who live near the international border in Rajasthan are bracing for all possibilities and say they are ready to provide all assistance to the Indian Army.

In some of the last villages on the Indian side before Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, -preparedness and patriotism continue to go hand in hand.

Bunkers have already been constructed to shelter both civilians and security forces in the event of a military escalation, say locals in these villages. The presence of the Indian Army in the region serves as a constant reminder of the state of preparedness.



Locals in the area condemned the April 22 Pahalgam killings and urged the government of India to retaliate accordingly to the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Singh, a local villager said, "It is absolutely necessary to respond to Pakistan. They keep provoking us, and what they did in Pahalgam, killing unarmed civilians, is unacceptable. The army must strike back."

The elderly man recalled the 1971 war, stating, "I was in Ramgarh when bombs were falling. Back then, we helped the army in every way possible. Today also, we are ready to assist, no matter the hardship."

Amidst the possibility of evacuation, villagers have expressed concerns for their livestock. "If war breaks out, we can leave, but our animals might die in this scorching heat with no one to care for them," the man said.

The spirit of these villagers remains firm. "No matter the cost, the nation comes first," the local asserted. "Pakistan won't stop its mischief until it gets a strong answer," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

The Pakistan Air Force is currently conducting three exercises simultaneously: Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari. These exercises involve all major fighter aircraft fleets, including the F-16, J-10, and JF-17.

On Tuesday, Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence sources said on Wednesday. They said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC). The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)