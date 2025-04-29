"Time to attack intentions of Pakistan": JD(U)'s KC Tyagi condemns Congress's controversial 'Gayab' post

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday condemned the Congress's controversial 'Gayab' post targeting Prime Minister Modi.

The Congress party had earlier posted an image from its official 'X' account depicting Prime Minister Modi as "missing" (gayab), criticising his absence during key discussions.

Speaking to ANI, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "This is not the time to attack PM Modi. This is the time to attack the intentions of Pakistan, which killed 26 innocent people. I condemn this post of the Congress party."

While speaking about the opposition's demand for calling a special session, he said, "An all-party meeting was held in which all MPs have welcomed the steps taken by the government and the Defence Ministry. If a special session of Parliament is called with this intention, then there is nothing wrong with it."

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

