Tight security in TN's Coimbatore ahead of PM Modi’s visit en route to Kerala campaign

Coimbatore, March 29 (IANS) Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Coimbatore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Sunday, as he transits through the city to campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in poll-bound Kerala.

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Authorities have declared multiple areas in and around Coimbatore as “Red Zones”, imposing strict restrictions on drone operations and public movement. The measures are part of a comprehensive security protocol to ensure the Prime Minister’s safe arrival and departure from Coimbatore Airport.

According to police officials, drone usage has been completely banned in sensitive zones, including Neelambur, Chinthamanipudur, Chettipalayam, Madhukarai, Ettimadai, Walayar and adjoining areas under the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore Rural Police until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Similarly, Coimbatore City Police have enforced Red Zone regulations across key urban stretches such as Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, SITRA, Nehru Nagar, Singanallur, SIHS Colony, Chinniampalayam, Kalapatti, the Kochi-Palakkad Road, Pothanur, Sundarapuram and Eachaneri for 48 hours.

Nearly 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the district, with a three-tier security system established at the airport and surrounding areas. Surveillance has been intensified with the use of advanced monitoring systems, and access to critical zones is being closely regulated.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore by flight and proceed to Kerala via helicopter as part of his campaign itinerary ahead of the Assembly elections.

Kerala is set to go to the polls on April 9, with political activity intensifying across the state. As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will campaign in support of NDA candidates in Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

He is likely to land in Palakkad at around 2.30 p.m. and address a public rally at Fort Ground shortly thereafter. Later in the day, he will travel to Thrissur to participate in a roadshow at approximately 4 p.m. In Thrissur, the Prime Minister will campaign in support of Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, adding further political significance to the visit.

The high-profile campaign is expected to boost the NDA’s visibility in the state as electioneering enters a crucial phase.

--IANS

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