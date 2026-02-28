Tight security in place at Tirupparankundram Murugan temple ahead of PM Modi's visit

Madurai, Feb 28 (IANS) Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the historic Tirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday.

The temple premises and surrounding areas have been brought under heavy police protection, with multiple layers of security deployed to ensure a smooth and incident-free visit.

Authorities have installed mobile signal jammers around the temple complex to prevent unauthorised communication during the Prime Minister's visit.

Devotees are being allowed entry only after undergoing stringent security checks.

Reports indicate that special security forces conducted a detailed inspection of the temple premises on Saturday as part of final preparedness measures.

The security has been further tightened in view of past tensions during the Karthigai Deepam festival, when a dispute arose over lighting lamps on a nearby hill.

With the Prime Minister's presence drawing significant attention, officials have opted for enhanced precautionary measures.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at around 9 p.m. on Saturday following visits to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

On Sunday morning, he will travel to Puducherry, where he will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 2,700 crore.

Later in the afternoon, at around 3 p.m., the Prime Minister will visit Madurai to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for infrastructure projects valued at Rs 4,400 crore.

At approximately 4 p.m., he will offer prayers at the Tirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly-constructed four-lane highways connecting Marakkanam and Puducherry, as well as Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram.

Under the Amrit Bharat scheme, he will dedicate eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu to the nation, including Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputhur, Cholavandan, Manapparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikudi Junction, and Tiruvarur Junction.

Additionally, several Central and Union Territory government projects in Puducherry and Karaikal will be inaugurated.

To strengthen broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu, three new All India Radio FM relay transmitters in Kumbakonam, Yercaud, and Vellore will also be launched during the visit.

The Prime Minister's tour is expected to combine major development announcements with a significant religious visit, drawing both political and public attention across the region.

--IANS

aal/svn