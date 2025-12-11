Tiger reserves have preserved forests: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) Governor Haribhau Bagde inaugurated the Jaipur Tiger Festival at Jawahar Kala Kendra on Thursday, calling for collective efforts to conserve water, forests, land, and wildlife.

Emphasising Rajasthan’s legacy as a land of heroes and rich ecological traditions, he said that the establishment of tiger reserves has played a crucial role in preserving forests.

The Governor further said that Rawalpindi was named after Bappa Rawal, the valiant Mewar warrior who pushed back Mir Qasim from Arabia to Iran. He noted that Rajasthan, apart from being historically heroic, also has some of the country’s finest tiger reserves and deep-rooted traditions of nature conservation.

Bagde visited the photo exhibition organised as part of the festival and felicitated individuals who have made significant contributions to forest and wildlife conservation.

Addressing the gathering, he said ecological balance depends heavily on the survival of tigers.

With rising human populations and shrinking habitats, tiger conservation has become increasingly important.

Calling the tiger an “umbrella species,” he said that as long as tigers survive, forests and other wildlife will remain protected, ensuring environmental stability.

He added that many forests have survived primarily because they were declared tiger reserves.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s distinct identity, the Governor said the state is renowned not only for its devotion and valour but also for being a leading centre for cow rearing.

Rajasthan ranks second in the country in milk production and has a strong tradition of cow worship and the establishment of cow shelters.

Calling the tiger a magnificent and powerful animal, he said that 75 per cent of the world’s tigers live in India.

Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park, Mukundra Tiger Reserve, and Sariska Tiger Reserve are regarded among the best in the country.

Rajasthan currently has 160 tigers - 144 in the wild and 16 in captivity - with Ranthambore alone home to 71 tigers. Bagde stressed that biodiversity conservation, clean water, and soil fertility are closely linked to tiger populations.

He said tourism must grow in a sustainable manner that does not harm wildlife and urged people to spread awareness about nature and environmental conservation.

