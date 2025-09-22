Thunderstorms, moderate rain likely in parts of TN over next three days

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next three days.

The warning also extends to neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

According to officials, several areas of the state recorded significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, ending Monday morning. Lalpet in Cuddalore district and Kolli in Mayiladuthurai district topped the list with six centimetres each. Manalmedu and Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district registered five centimetres of rainfall, while KM Koil in Cuddalore, Cherumulli in the Nilgiris, and the Mayiladuthurai Automatic Weather Station each recorded four centimetres.

Meteorologists explained that a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over Tamil Nadu and neighbouring southern states. In addition, two low-pressure areas are expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, close to the Andaman Islands and the Myanmar coast. However, these systems are unlikely to have a direct impact on Tamil Nadu.

Despite this, the weathermen have cautioned that northern and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are likely to experience spells of thunderstorms and moderate showers from Monday through Wednesday.

Along the Tamil Nadu coast, strong winds are expected to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Kumari Sea. Wind speeds are forecast to range between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph at times.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the seas during the forecast period due to the possibility of rough weather and squally conditions.

The authorities have also urged coastal residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety advisories. The rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected to bring temporary relief from the prevailing humid conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu, while also helping replenish water resources.

However, officials cautioned that heavy downpours in isolated pockets could lead to minor waterlogging in urban centres. The weather department said it would continue to monitor the developing systems over the Bay of Bengal and issue further updates in the coming days.

--IANS

aal/dpb