Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast for parts of Tamil Nadu today

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a weather alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

In its latest bulletin, the department said the prevailing atmospheric circulation over the Bay of Bengal has intensified, creating conditions for rainfall and strong winds across coastal and interior districts.

According to the Chennai weather office, a cyclonic circulation that existed over the central and adjoining northeastern Bay of Bengal on Friday morning moved westward and consolidated into a low-pressure area.

"Due to the system's gradual strengthening, a well-marked low-pressure area has now formed over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal," the department stated.

It is expected to drift further west-northwest in the next 24 hours, heading toward the southern Odisha–northern Andhra Pradesh coast, and is likely to cross the coastline as a depression on the morning of September 27. This development is expected to influence weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and its nearby territories, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

The RMC said one or two places across the state may experience thunderstorms and light to moderate rain.

Some pockets are also likely to record wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph during intense spells.

Officials specifically warned that hilly and western districts - including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni, and Tenkasi - could receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

People living in these regions are advised to remain cautious of possible waterlogging, slippery roads, and reduced visibility during downpours. Fishermen were also asked to exercise caution due to gusty winds over adjoining sea areas.

The weather office has urged the public to keep track of further updates, especially as the low-pressure system intensifies while moving closer to the East Coast.

Emergency responders and local authorities have been alerted to monitor flood-prone zones and be prepared to handle potential disruptions. This latest warning comes as Tamil Nadu enters the crucial phase of the northeast monsoon buildup, with atmospheric activity over the Bay of Bengal expected to trigger sporadic heavy showers and thunderstorms across the state in the coming days.

