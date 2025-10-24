Three women techies among Andhra Pradesh bus tragedy victims

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (IANS) The ghastly bus fire tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district snuffed out young lives and shattered many families.

Anusha Reddy (22) and Chandana (23) of Telangana and Gannamaneni Dhatri (27) of Andhra Pradesh were among 19 passengers who were burnt alive. They were all employed with the IT companies in Bengaluru.

The bus belonging to V Kaveri Travels was heading to Bengaluru from Hyderabad. The sleeper coach bus caught fire near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. The accident occurred when a two-wheeler rammed into the bus, and its fuel tank caught fire.

Hailing from Pusapadu in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, she was in Hyderabad to visit her uncle. She boarded the bus at JNTU on Thursday night. She was allotted seat number U1.

As the fire started under the front portion of the bus, most of those occupying the front seats could not escape.

Anusha Reddy was from Vastakondur in Gundala mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana. She boarded the ill-fated bus at Lakdikapool and was allotted seat U9.

Anusha was returning to Bengaluru after celebrating Diwali at her native place.

Another techie, Chandana, who hailed from Medak district and her mother, Sandhya Rani (43), also became unfortunate victims of the disaster.

Chandana was working as a software employee in Bengaluru, while Sandhya Rani was to leave for Muscat from Bengaluru to join her husband, who works there.

According to family members, Sandhya Rani, along with her husband Anand Kumar, had recently come to Medak for a family wedding. While Anand Kumar had returned to Muscat a week ago, Sandhya Rani had to postpone her ticket due to a fever.

The tragic fire accident claimed the lives of all four members of a family from Andhra Pradesh.

Golla Ramesh (35), his wife Anusha (30), their daughter Manvita (10) and son Manish (12) were among the deceased. The family hailed from Gollavaripalli village of Vinjamur mandal in Nellore district.

The family boarded the bus at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad and occupied L5, L6, U5 and U6 seats.

--IANS

ms/svn