Three women among four illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including three females, were detained in Delhi, police said on Friday, adding that their deportation process has been initiated.

The four had been living in the national capital since 2017.

The police acted on secret information received by Head Constable (HC) Sundar Singh, regarding some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area.

"The individuals were identified and pointed out by the informer," a Delhi Police statement said.

Acting swiftly on this input, the team approached the suspected individuals, asked for identification documents, and conducted a thorough enquiry. "The individuals failed to produce any valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India through the Bangaon border and Tripura state in 2017, and some came to India through an Indian visa but did not return," said police.

They disclosed that they were seeking housekeeping jobs in Mumbai and Delhi but were unable to secure suitable employment. Consequently, they settled in Delhi near Kapashera.

On the day of their apprehension, they were searching for work. During analysis of their mobile phones and social media accounts, the team contacted their family members and obtained their identity documents (National ID cards) of Bangladesh.

A total of three females and one male suspect were detained. After thorough verification and enquiry, the necessary legal formalities were completed, leading to the cancellation of their Indian identity, and their deportation was initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi.

The four were identified as Farjana Akter, a resident of Southpara, Gazirchar Alyamadrasa Ashulia Dhaka, Bangladesh; Nazma Begum, a resident of Kudaliba, Kotwali, District Jessore, Bangladesh; Resma Aktar, a resident of Palpara, Road Shibbari Sonadanga Model Khulna, Bangladesh; and Orko Khan, a resident of Kudaliba, Kotwali Jessore, Bangladesh.

The action was taken to prevent crime and monitor foreigners residing illegally in its jurisdiction, said the South West District Police.

The police said that dedicated teams of Operations Cell/SWD have been directed to gather intelligence and take strict action against illegal migrants.

"Accordingly, a dedicated team comprising SI Anil, HC Sundar, HC Deepak, HC Sandeep, Ct. Rajesh, Ct. Mohit, W/Ct. Somata, W/Ct. PC & W/Ct. Manisha was constituted under the leadership of Insp. Gajender Singh, I/C Anti Narcotics Cell/SW & under the supervision of Sh. Vijaypal Tomar, ACP/Operations, South West District," according to the press note issued by Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District.

The team was briefed to identify illegal migrants by conducting thorough checks, particularly in vulnerable areas of the South-West District.

