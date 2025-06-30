Three siblings drown while bathing in pond in MP village

Chhatarpur, June 30 (IANS) Three children from the same family drowned in a tragic incident in the Utavali village, located under the Pipat police station limits of Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The siblings -- identified as 12-year-old Hari Yadav, 10-year-old Sunita Yadav, and 7-year-old Bhanu Pratap Yadav -- had gone to bathe in the Ghuvau pond on Sunday when the accident occurred.

Bijawar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar Rithoriya confirmed the details and stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the drowning. According to the official, all three children were siblings from a family. They went to take a bath during the rain in a pond. One of the children began to struggle in the water, prompting the other two to attempt a rescue.

Unfortunately, all three became trapped in the deeper section of the pond and drowned.

Local residents, upon hearing the commotion, rushed to the scene and pulled the children out. They were immediately taken to the Bijawar Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The incident has left the entire village in mourning, with grieving family members and neighbours struggling to come to terms with the loss.

This is not the first time Chhatarpur district has witnessed such a tragedy.

In a similar incident in 2023, two children drowned in a rain-fed pond in the Bakswaha region while attempting to retrieve a ball.

This tragedy comes amid a spell of heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, including Chhatarpur district, which has led to rising water levels in ponds and rivers.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution near ponds and rivers, particularly during the rainy season.

The district administration is reportedly considering measures to improve safety around commonly used water bodies, including the installation of warning signs and community awareness drives, which are uncommon in rural areas.

--IANS

sktr/dpb