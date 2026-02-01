Three of a family hacked to death in Jharkhand’s Palamu, teenage girl critical

Palamu (Jharkhand), Feb 1 (IANS) Three members of a family were brutally murdered with sharp weapons in a village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

Read More

A 16-year-old girl of the family sustained serious injuries in the attack in the Kusri village of the Asehar panchayat under the Panki police station area, and is battling for life.

The incident occurred after midnight. Preliminary investigations suggest the murders were triggered by superstition and suspicion of witchcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Bhuiyan, his wife Hewanti Devi, and their son Chhotu Bhuiyan. Their daughter, Mamta Kumari, was critically injured in the attack and has been admitted to the Panki Community Health Centre. Doctors said her condition remains serious.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation. Two neighbours -- Ravindra Bhuiyan and Pramod Bhuiyan -- have been named as accused in the case.

According to police and local residents, Bhuiyan had long-standing disputes with some villagers, who allegedly accused his family of practising black magic and witchcraft.

Several arguments had reportedly taken place earlier between them, and village councils were convened in the past to resolve the issue.

On Saturday night, a group of people allegedly entered the house and assaulted the family members before attacking them with sharp weapons, killing the three family members on the spot.

A pall of gloom has descended over the village following the incident, with a large number of villagers and relatives gathering at the crime scene.

Panki police station in-charge Rajesh Ranjan said swift action was taken based on information provided by villagers.

"The matter is being investigated thoroughly, and search operations are underway to arrest all those involved," he said.

The crime scene is located about 35 km from the Panki police station in a Maoist-affected area. Police are exercising extra caution while launching an operation to nab the perpetrators of the crime.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd