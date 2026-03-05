Three NDA candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls in Assam

Guwahati, March 5 (IANS) Three candidates — Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro — on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.

The nomination papers were submitted at the office of the Returning Officer at the Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Guwahati.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was present during the filing of nominations.

Of the three candidates, Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla have been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Pramod Boro, president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), is the alliance candidate.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Assam are being held for three seats, and the filing of nomination papers marks the beginning of the formal process for electing members to the Upper House of Parliament from the state.

Speaking to reporters after the nomination filing, Sonowal said the three candidates represent some of the strongest ethnic communities of Assam. He noted that Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla, and Pramod Boro have long been engaged in public service and have worked for the welfare of people across the state.

Sonowal further said the leaders collectively represent the diverse regions of Assam, including the Barak Valley, Brahmaputra Valley and the hill areas.

He expressed confidence that the three candidates would effectively raise issues concerning the state in Parliament.

Congratulating the candidates, the Union Minister said they would jointly represent the BJP and UPPL in the Rajya Sabha elections and strengthen the voice of Assam at the national level.

The ruling alliance in Assam is widely expected to secure the three Rajya Sabha seats, given its numerical strength in the state Assembly.

The elections are part of the regular process to fill seats in the Rajya Sabha as the terms of the outgoing members come to an end.

The polling, if required, will be conducted by members of the Assam Legislative Assembly in accordance with the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

