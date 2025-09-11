Three more PILs in Karnataka HC opposing Dusshera inauguration by Banu Mushtaq

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) Three more Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Karnataka High Court opposing the inauguration of the historical Dussehra festivities in Mysuru by Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq.

The court is yet to take up the petitions.

In his PIL, H.S. Gourav, a resident of Bengaluru, has sought a direction from the court to the state government to revoke the decision to select Mushtaq for inaugurating the Dussehra festival.

He also pleaded that the act of inaugurating Dussehra should be declared an integral part of Hindu tradition and must be performed by Hindu dignitaries.

The petitioner further stated that without hurting the sentiments of Hindus, the inauguration should be conducted in accordance with 'Hindu Agamic' practices.

Similarly, PILs have also been submitted by Bengaluru-based industrialist T. Girish Kumar and National Vice President of the Abhinava Bharat Party, R. Sowmya.

Last week, former BJP MP Pratap Simha filed a petition in the High Court seeking a stay on Booker Prize winner Mushtaq inaugurating the historic festival.

The petition comes after the state government extended an invitation with honours to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra, despite opposition.

He further mentioned in his petition that the royal family of Mysuru has also opposed the Karnataka government's move in this regard.

Earlier, representatives of Hindu organisations had met Mushtaq and submitted a memorandum urging her to decline the state government's invitation to inaugurate the Dussehra festival, as it would "hurt" the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The BJP had released a video which purportedly shows Mushtaq delivering a speech opposing the idea of equating the Kannada language with goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the yellow and red colours of the Kannada flag with 'haldi' (turmeric) and 'sindoor' (vermillion).

The BJP claimed that Mushtaq does not respect Hindu sentiments and should not be allowed to inaugurate the Dussehra festivities.

The government, however, has maintained that Dussehra is a 'Nada Habba' (festival of the land) and not strictly a religious event.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated that the BJP's opposition to Dusshera inauguration by Mushtaq is "politically motivated".

