Three more arrested in South Kolkata clash, 19 apprehended so far

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the clash between two groups in the Golpark area of south Kolkata, taking the total number of arrests to 19 in connection with Sunday’s violence involving bombing and firing. The main accused, Sona Pappu, however, remains absconding.

Since the disturbance on Sunday night, the Rabindra Sarobar police station has been conducting continuous raids to arrest the accused. Two more people were apprehended during a raid on Tuesday night, police said, adding that the arrested individuals have been identified as Rakesh Banik and Rajiv Das, alias Sonu. Both are residents of Panchanantala Road in the Rabindra Sarobar police station area. Police began searching for the miscreants right after the violence on Sunday night and arrested ten people immediately.

Later, four more people were arrested during a raid on Monday night. Three more were apprehended during police operations until Tuesday afternoon. Now, two more accused have been arrested, making it a total of 19.

Meanwhile, Sona Pappu went live on Facebook on Tuesday and claimed that he was innocent and had nothing to do with the incident.

Last Sunday, a clash broke out between two groups on Kakulia Road in the Golpark under Rabindra Sarobar police station area in Kolkata. In the aftermath of the incident, the names of Sona Pappu and his gang repeatedly came up. A section of the local residents alleged that Sona Pappu's gang is responsible for instigating the trouble in the area.

Meanwhile, three FIRs have been registered at the Rabindra Sarobar police station in connection with the incident. This includes a suo motu case for the attack on a police vehicle.

According to local and police sources, the trouble started around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. A club picnic was being held at Panchanantala near Golpark. A clash broke out between two groups there. It is learned that the conflict was between a group of local businessmen led by Bapi Halder and the gang of Sona Pappu. Bapi is a local businessman. People claim that Sona Pappu's gang is trying to seize control of the area, and that is why they are targeting Bapi.

It is alleged that approximately 100-150 miscreants, with their faces covered with handkerchiefs, attacked the area. There were also allegations of firing and hurling crude bombs. Sharp weapons were also used in the attack. Police vehicles and local residents' motorcycles were vandalised on the street. Bricks were also thrown at each other. That same night, the police recovered bullet casings and bomb fragments from the road.

