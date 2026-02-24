Three members of a family die by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident, three members of a family died by suicide in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Amberpet area of the city.

Police said that Ramaraju, 55, his wife Madhavi, 50, and their son, Shashank, 24, were found dead at their house.

Alerted by the neighbours, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

It is suspected that under a suicide pact, Ramaraju and Shashank strangled Madhavi to death with a pillow. Ramaraju hanged himself while Shashank cut his wrists with a knife to end his life.

The family is believed to have resorted to the extreme step due to financial problems.

Police recovered the suicide note left behind by the family. Preliminary investigation shows that the family members were depressed after suffering losses in the business. They had also borrowed money from various sources.

The family is believed to have died by suicide around 3.15 a.m. Ramaraju sent a WhatsApp message to his friend Ravi, informing him that they are ending their lives. Ravi, who saw the message at 8 a.m., rushed to Ramaraju’s house, but by then all three family members had died.

Ravi informed the police, who rushed to the spot. The Clues team gathered clues. Police also recorded the statements of the relatives and neighbours of the family.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Narsaiah told the media at the spot that the family was running a hotel in Amberpet and was distressed after suffering losses.

In the suicide note, Ramaraju gave details of the loans they had taken for the business from various sources.

Police have registered a case and are taking up further investigation. A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles.

