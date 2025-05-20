Three killed in wall collapse triggered by heavy rains in Madurai

Madurai, May 20 (IANS) Three people, including a child, died after a house wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Valayankulam village near Thiruparankundram in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Amma Pillai (65), her 10-year-old grandson Veeramani, and their neighbour Vengatti (55).

According to police, the wall of a house on Muthalamman Kovil Street gave way and collapsed amid persistent rainfall, trapping the victims beneath the debris.

Locals rushed to their aid and alerted emergency services. All three were immediately shifted to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital in Madurai.

However, Vengatti succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital. Amma Pillai and her grandson were admitted for treatment but died in the early hours of Tuesday despite efforts to save them.

Perungudi police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that the prolonged and intense rainfall had weakened the structure of the old house, leading to the collapse.

“The wall came down suddenly due to heavy rains. It was an old structure, and the force of the collapse proved fatal,” a police officer said.

The tragic incident has brought attention to the vulnerability of poorly maintained homes in rural areas, particularly during the monsoon season.

Residents in the locality have urged the district administration to inspect aging buildings and take preventive steps to avoid further loss of life.

The bodies of the deceased are currently at the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted before the remains are handed over to their respective families.

District authorities are expected to visit the site and may announce compensation after filing the official report.

As Tamil Nadu continues to experience intermittent heavy rainfall, the state disaster response teams have been put on alert. The Meteorological Department has also warned about possible localised flooding and structural vulnerabilities in affected areas.

--IANS

aal/skp