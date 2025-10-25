Three killed in road accident in Bengal's Hooghly district

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) Three persons were killed in a road accident in West Bengal's Hooghly district early on Saturday.

According to the police, three potters died in the road accident which occurred in Kanajuli area of Gurap police station on National Highway-19.

The potters were returning to Asansol in a car on Saturday morning. The car suddenly lost control in the Kanajuli area and rammed into the back of a moving car. The intensity of the accident was so high that the front part of the car was completely damaged. Three people in the car were seriously injured.

Local residents first started the rescue work. Later, Gurap police station was also informed. The police came and rescued the injured and quickly sent them to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

However, doctors at the hospital declared all three dead on arrival. The deceased have been identified as Divas Mandal (30), Kaushik Mandal (28) and Nimai Das (38) died. All are known to be potters by profession. Among them, Divas' house is in Hingalganj of North 24 Parganas district. Kaushik's house is in Haroa police station area of the same district. Nimai's house is in Rabindra Sarobar police station area of south Kolkata.

In the preliminary investigation, the police are of the view that this incident may have happened after the driver fell asleep.

"A terrible accident took place at around 4 to 5 a.m. The car was travelling in a high speed. It lost control and rammed the back of a moving car. Three people died in the accident. Further investigation is on," said a senior officer of Hooghly district police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. According to the police officer, family members of the deceased potters have been informed. Following the news of the accident, a pall of gloom has descended on the neighbourhood of the potters.

--IANS

sch/uk