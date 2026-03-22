Three killed in collision between two cars in Andhra's East Godavari

Amaravati, March 22 (IANS) Three persons were killed and four injured in a collision between two cars in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, police said on Sunday.

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The accident occurred on the national highway near Yernagudem in Deverapalli mandal.

A car, which was heading to Vijayawada from Rajamahendravaram, lost control and, after hitting the road divider, rammed into another car coming from the opposite direction.

Three people died on the spot, and four others were injured.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital at Gopalapuram.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police suspect that overspeeding may have resulted in the car losing control and colliding with another vehicle. A case has been registered and is being taken up for further investigation.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed near the Dornala-Srisailam Ghat Road in Kurnool district when a driver of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus was allegedly abducted and assaulted by some passengers travelling in a bus belonging to Karnataka.

A dispute arose after an APSRTC bus did not give way to a Karnataka bus. The Karnataka bus driver intercepted the APSRTC bus after chasing it for some distance.

The driver and some passengers of the Karnataka bus forcibly took away the APSRTC bus driver in their vehicle. They assaulted him, blaming him for the delay in their travel.

The incident led to the passengers of the APSRTC bus getting stranded on the road.

On receipt of information, police intercepted the Karnataka bus near the Dornala check-post. The police rescued the APSRTC bus driver.

The Dornala police detained the driver and some passengers of the Karnataka bus. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, a man died, and two others were injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck on Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad.

The accident occurred near Himayat Sagar under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station.

--IANS

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