Three killed as mud wall collapse brings down shed in UP village

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A tragic incident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed three lives after a mud wall of a house collapsed, bringing down a tin shed structure and trapping members of a family beneath the debris.

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The accident occurred in Atthapura village under the Kurawali police station limits, triggering panic and grief in the area.

According to local inputs, the wall of the kutcha (mud) house suddenly gave way, causing the shed placed on top of it to collapse simultaneously. At least six members of the same family were caught under the debris. Nearby residents rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts before police and emergency teams arrived.

According to the Kurawali police, "The collapse of the mud wall caused the tin shed above it to fall, trapping six family members. Three people died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed for medical treatment."

Three people -- Ruby (40), Dilip (8), and Devi, daughter of Brajesh -- died in the incident. Their deaths have left the village in mourning, with residents describing the incident as sudden and devastating. Similar past incidents in the district have also highlighted the dangers posed by weak mud structures, especially in rural areas.

Three others -- Brajesh (50), Gudiya (15), and Pallavi (5) -- sustained injuries in the collapse. They were pulled out from the debris and rushed for medical treatment. Their condition is reportedly under observation.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and carried out necessary legal procedures. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while officials began looking into the cause of the collapse.

A preliminary assessment suggests that structural weakness in the mud wall may have contributed to the accident. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over the safety of kutcha houses in rural Uttar Pradesh, particularly those with ageing or poorly maintained structures.

--IANS

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