Three killed as dense fog triggers massive pile-up on NH-58 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) At least three people were killed and around 12 others were injured in a massive pile-up involving six vehicles on the National Highway-58 near Bhilwara city in Rajasthan, officials said here on Friday.

Read More

The area was gripped by dense fog in the morning, leading to a major road accident in Bhilwara district.

According to reports, the accident took place around 7 a.m. near Kothari Bridge on the Bhilwara-Ajmer Road, close to Bhilwara city. Poor visibility due to heavy fog caused six vehicles to collide one after another. Several vehicles were badly damaged, and three people died on the spot.

Chaos erupted on the national highway following the accident. Police rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, rescued injured passengers who were trapped inside the mangled vehicles after considerable effort. Witnesses reported scenes of panic, with injured victims screaming and crying for help.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where relatives of both the deceased and injured have begun arriving.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) also visited the accident site and later met the injured at the hospital. The accident caused a massive traffic jam stretching nearly 10 kilometres along the national highway.

The traffic movement came to a complete standstill for about three hours, and even ambulances sent to rescue the injured were stuck in the congestion.

Police eventually managed to clear a passage for emergency vehicles and later restored normal traffic flow.

Dense fog continues to pose a serious risk on highways across Rajasthan, with authorities urging drivers to exercise extreme caution during early morning hours.

Kotputli-Behror district remained shrouded in dense fog for the third consecutive day on Friday. The fog suddenly descended after 7 a.m. Visibility on NH 48 and the state highway remained limited to 10 meters. Vehicles proceeded slowly with their fog lights on. The minimum temperature in Behror remained below 9 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

arc/dpb