Three inmates including two Pak nationals escape from observation home in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 16 (IANS) Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped on Monday from an observation home in the R.S. Pura area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Official sources said that three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped on Monday evening from the R.S. Pura observation home after attacking and injuring two on-duty police personnel.

“The incident took place at around 5.15 p.m. when the inmates allegedly assaulted the police personnel and managed to flee from the premises.

“The escaped inmates have been identified as Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R. S. Pura, and Mohd Sunaullah and Ahsan Anwar, both Pakistani nationals.

“Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case.

“An investigation has also been initiated, and special teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused,” official sources said.

Authorities have launched a massive search operation to nab the three escaped inmates.

Soon after the incident, police swung into action and cordoned off the surrounding areas, while multiple teams were pressed into service to trace the fugitives.

Official sources said that efforts are underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the escape, and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Police in Jammu said that special teams have been constituted and are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the escaped inmates.

The Social Welfare Department, Jammu, runs an observation home at R. S. Pura in Jammu district. It was established in 1988.

Undertrials and juveniles in conflict with the law are kept under observation at the facility. They are provided boarding, lodging, shelter, and counselling sessions at regular intervals so that they do not come into conflict with the law in the future.

Observation homes are facilities established under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

They provide temporary reception, care, rehabilitation, and education for children in conflict with the law during the pendency of inquiries.

--IANS

sq/pgh