Three from Rajasthan among six killed in road accident in UP’s Hathras

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) In a devastating road accident reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, which claimed six lives, three deceased have been identified as residents from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

Read More

The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday near the 141-mile marker on the Yamuna Expressway in Hathras district. A van travelling from Delhi to Dholpur was allegedly hit from behind by a double-decker bus en route from Noida to Gorakhpur.

Thirteen people were aboard the van at the time of the collision. Six died in the crash, while others sustained injuries. The impact was so severe that the rear portion of the van was completely mangled. The vehicle reportedly lurched nearly 10 feet forward and overturned, leaving bodies scattered on the road.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with screams and cries echoing across the expressway.

Three of the deceased were residents of Rajakheda in Dholpur. They have been identified as Dinesh, his wife Sunita, residents of Gangoliapura, and Lokesh, a resident of the Somali Ka Gher village. All were returning home to celebrate Holi with their families. Dinesh had been working as a confectioner in Noida and lived in Sector 41 with his wife and two sons.

The couple was travelling to their ancestral village for the festival when the tragedy struck. Their sudden demise has left the family devastated, turning festive celebrations into mourning.

Lokesh, who had worked as a pastry baker in Delhi for nearly a decade, also leaves behind a grieving family. Married for six years, he is survived by his wife and four young daughters, the youngest just three months old. His death has cast a shadow of grief over the Somali Ka Gher village.

The news of the accident spread quickly, plunging entire villages into sorrow. Families of the deceased have rushed to Uttar Pradesh as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

--IANS

arc/uk