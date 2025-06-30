Three devotees killed in tempo-truck collision in Andhra

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) Three devotees were killed and 11 others injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district on Monday.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Dommana Bavi in Kurabalakota Mandal.

According to police, a truck rammed into a tempo in which a group of devotees was returning to Karnataka after darshan at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Three people died on the spot while 11 others were injured. The injured were shifted to the government hospital at Madanpalli. The victims were residents of Bagepalli in the Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has expressed shock over the road accident.

He directed officials at the government hospital in Madanpalli to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The Transport Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide all necessary help to them.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the loss of three lives in this accident.

Terming the incident as deeply unfortunate, Jagan urged the government to ensure better medical care for the injured. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and three others injured when a car in which they were travelling collided with an electricity pole in Hyderabad on Monday. The accident occurred in the Balanagar area.

Police said the car lost control and hit the pole. The deceased was identified as Mushtaq (19). The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

In another accident, 10 cars collided with each other on Outer Ring Road (ORR). The accident occurred around midnight at Shamshabad.

According to police, the driver of a car being driven at a high speed applied the brakes suddenly, and the vehicles coming behind it rammed into each other. Those travelling in the cars escaped with minor injuries.

The accident led to a traffic jam for up to two kilometres. Police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic.

--IANS

ms/dpb