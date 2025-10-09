Three Cong MLAs suspended for 'serious violation' of discipline in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed heightened tension as Speaker A.N. Shamseer suspended three Congress MLAs, Roji M. John, M. Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar, following a confrontation that left the Chief Marshal injured.

The suspension was recommended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh, citing serious violations of Assembly discipline.

The clash occurred during a protest by the opposition over multiple issues, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s body-shaming remarks and the controversial sale of the Sabarimala gold-plated Dwarapalaka idol.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan highlighted these issues in the House, accusing ministers and ruling party MLAs of making unparliamentary comments while the Speaker allegedly remained passive.

Satheesan also claimed that watch-and-ward personnel were used to intimidate opposition members.

“The opposition’s protest was peaceful, demanding Minister V.N. Vasavan’s resignation and the removal of Devaswom Board members,” Satheesan said.

He further called for action against those complicit in the theft and sale of the temple idol.

Following Satheesan’s statement, opposition members marched into the Assembly hall, chanting slogans and raising banners reading, “LDF’s Alchemy Turned Ayyappa’s Gold into Copper.”

The Speaker instructed officials to seize the banners, though enforcement was partially ineffective.

Minister Rajesh accused the opposition of exhibiting “hooliganism” during the proceedings.

As tensions escalated, verbal clashes broke out between ruling and opposition members, and watch-and-ward personnel blocked attempts by opposition MLAs to reach the Speaker’s dais.

Assembly proceedings were briefly suspended due to the disruption. Although the House later reconvened, the opposition boycotted the remainder of the session.

The incident follows a previous controversy in which the Chief Minister mocked the short stature of an opposition MLA, to indicate the MLA’s physical limitations in confronting the watch-and-ward staff, including a female marshal.

This remark had intensified opposition protests, which continue both inside and outside the Assembly.

The suspension of the three MLAs marks the latest escalation in a series of protests and confrontations that have underscored the growing political tensions in the Kerala Assembly.

