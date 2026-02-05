Three coaches of Chennai–New Jalpaiguri Express derail in Odisha's Jajpur, no casualties

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) A major rail tragedy was averted on Thursday morning when the MGR Chennai Central (MAS)– New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Express derailed near Jakhapura in Odisha's Jajpur district.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said no major damage was reported as the train was moving at a very slow speed at the time of the incident.

According to an official statement issued by the ECoR, "A minor derailment involving Train No. 22611 Chennai–New Jalpaiguri (MAS–NJP) Express occurred at 08:51 hrs today while the train was passing through Jakhapura Yard (JKPR). One AC coach and two General coaches derailed within yard limits. The train was moving at a very slow speed at the time of the incident. There has been no loss of life or injury to passengers."

The ECoR also informed that passenger train operations remain unaffected due to the minor derailment. Following the derailment, the Railway officials rushed to the spot and ensured the affected passengers were suitably accommodated in other vacant coaches.

"On receipt of information, Accident Relief Train (ART) from Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Khurda Road were promptly dispatched at 08.53 hrs," ECoR added.

Speaking to the media, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway, Deepak Rout, stated that to ensure passenger convenience, additional coaches will be attached to the train as required at the Kharagpur Division.

Senior railway officials are present at the site and are closely monitoring restoration and safety-related activities.

As per the latest information shared by the ECoR officials, "The affected Train No. 22611 Chennai Central–New Jalpaiguri Express has been moved from the derailment site after the safe detachment of the affected coaches. Train movement in both directions has been normalised."

Passengers travelling on the train told media persons that they were frightened after hearing a loud noise and experiencing a heavy jolt due to the derailment.

However, railway officials assured them that there was no cause for concern as no major damage had been caused.

