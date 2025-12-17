Three burnt alive in two-vehicle collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Alwar, Dec 17 (IANS) Three people were burned alive when a pickup truck collided with another truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, a pickup truck was travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur on the expressway when the accident occurred at channel number 131.5, under the Raini police station of Alwar.

The pickup truck collided with a truck ahead of it, and the impact caused sparks, which quickly ignited the vehicle, turning it into a ball of fire.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, along with the fire department officials, and attempted to extinguish the fire.

A team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also arrived at the scene. They rescued the people inside the pickup truck. There were four people in the pickup truck, three of whom were severely burned. All were taken to the Raini hospital, where three of them succumbed to their injuries. The seriously injured driver was immediately referred to Jaipur for treatment.

The bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the mortuary at the Raini hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana; and Deependra and Padam, both residents of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The seriously injured driver has been identified as Hanny, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

The police have informed the families of the deceased.

It is also being reported that multiple vehicles were involved in a collision, which led to the accident. However, when the police arrived at the scene, only the pickup truck was present; no other vehicles were found.

This comes just a day after 13 people were killed and dozens were injured in a 10-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura. The accident occurred on Tuesday morning when seven buses and three cars collided amid dense fog. Poor visibility due to thick fog led to a massive multi-vehicle pile-up, as several vehicles crashed into one another.

--IANS

sd/dpb