Three Bangladeshi nationals including two women escape from detention centre in Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), June 9 (IANS) Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, escaped from the detention centre located in the Jayaprakash Narayan Central Jail premises in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, officials said on Monday.

The escape, which reportedly took place late Friday night or early Saturday morning, has triggered alarm within the local administration of Hazaribagh.

The absconding persons have been identified as Reena Khan alias Fina Devi, Nazmul, and Nipah Akhtar Khushi.

Following the incident, police have launched raids at several locations and issued alerts to neighbouring districts.

Descriptions and photographs of the trio have been circulated across police stations in the state to aid in their capture.

Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash visited the detention centre for an on-the-spot inquiry and has ordered a thorough investigation into the escape.

Senior officials also inspected the premises, and staff at the centre have been questioned.

According to officials, the three had entered India illegally without valid passports or visas and were subsequently arrested.

After serving their respective sentences, they were kept in the detention centre pending deportation.

Reena Khan had been lodged at the centre since February 4, 2022; Khushi since September 28, 2024; and Nazmul since March 1, 2025.

All three were previously held in different prisons across Jharkhand.

Efforts were made to deport them to Bangladesh, but no response was received from the authorities there, officials said.

This is not the first such incident at the Hazaribagh detention centre. On March 8, 2021, two Bangladeshi nationals, Mohammad Javed alias Noor and Mohammad Zahid Hussain, escaped by breaking window bars.

Later, on September 13, 2021, a Myanmar national, Mohammad Abdullah, also fled from the same facility.

The recurring nature of such incidents has raised serious concerns about the security arrangements at the detention centre.

